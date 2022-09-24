70-year-old farmer found dead in a bush

Regional News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: GNA

A 70-year-old cocoa farmer, Opanyin Kweku Oppong Abdulai, has been found dead in his farm at Dapong village, near Upper Bobikuma in the Agona West of the Central Region.



The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Swedru Municipal Government Hospital mortuary for autopsy.



A source at the Upper Bobikuma Police Station, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said the family of the deceased reported that Opanyin Kweku Oppong Abdulai went to the farm on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, to harvest cocoa, but did not return.



The source stated that a search team, comprising Police CID personnel, was deployed to the farm where the lifeless body of the deceased was found covered with timber slaps under a mango tree on his cocoa farm.



According to the source, the Police have arrested a 24-year-old man, Samuel Appiah, also a farmer as a suspect.



He was alleged to have threatened to kill the deceased for accusing him (suspect) of stealing his cocoa beans.



The deceased had alleged stealing of his cocoa beans by the suspect, who lives in the same village with him (deceased).



The source said the suspect denied murdering the cocoa farmer and that investigation was ongoing to unravel the circumstances that led to his death.