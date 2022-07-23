70-year-old arrested for allegedly defiling an 8-year-old girl

Crime & Punishment of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

A 70-year-old man is in the grips of the Ghana Police Service for defiling an eight years old girl.



Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM reports that the man whose name is given as Bukari Baba alias Charles lives in the same neighbourhood in Kumbosgo as the girl.



He is said to have lured her into his room and slept with her after which he threatened her not to make what they have done known to anybody.



However, the young girl after the act could not stand the pain which in turn affected the way she walks.



When confronted by her parents when they noticed changes in her walking, she confessed that Charles had slept with her.



The family reported the to the Bolgatanga East District police and the girl was taken to the Upper East Regional Hospital for medical care.



The suspect has since been arrested and is assisting the Police with their investigation.