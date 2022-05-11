70% of marriages in America not for love but to reduce cost of bills - US-based Ghanaian

Diasporia News of Wednesday, 11 May 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian Adwoa Manfo has stated that about 70% of marriages abroad are to support each other and pay rent and bills, but not for love.



Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide,’ Adwoa disclosed that marriage in the US is just a means to an end. Many people only choose marriage as a means to settle their bills.



According to Adwoa, she never loved her ex-husband, but she married him anyway. She indicated that she did not want to give birth to a different man after her first child with him.



“It is for paying bills, rent because the cost becomes less. Many of us get divorced because we don’t go in for love. For me, I didn’t want to give birth to different men, and living separately is expensive. So why don’t we live together, pay bills and take care of the kids?”



Moreover, Madam Manfo mentioned that their marriage came to an end because she did not have any feelings for her husband.



However, “my husband loved me dearly, but I cared for him. There is a difference between caring and loving somebody. It didn’t last because the love was not there.”



The single mother of three added that she would have been happier if she had broken up with him after their first child, but she does not regret making such a decision.