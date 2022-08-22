7 months of enduring hunger, we need clearance – Pharm.D house officers cry

Health News of Monday, 22 August 2022

The 2021 Doctor of pharmacy house officers working in various hospitals across the country wants the Ministry of Finance to facilitate their clearance to pave way for them to be paid their allowance as soon as possible.



They claim they have also not been given their appointment letters by the Ministry of Health to enable formalization and specify their duties at the various faculties.



“The issue is most of these people were posted away from home and have to fend for themselves, but we’re still asked to continue working based on the words of the Pharmacy Council,” Dr. Josephine Ampofo Larbi, a newly inducted pharmacist told Kasapafmonline.com.



She lamented that their situation 7 months on has been exacerbated by the current economic hardship in the country, adding “Life after school isn’t as good as it seems especially when your parents don’t support you as they do when you’re in school because now you’re working.”



Highlighting further their plight, she contended that because there aren’t enough pharmacists, most of them tend to overwork, having to do long hours.



The Doctor of Pharmacy graduates of the 2021 year were posted on January 24, 2022, and have since been working without clearance.



The housemanship is a requirement needed to be completed to move newly inducted pharmacists from their temporary license to permanent licence by the Pharmacy Council.