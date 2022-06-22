7 feared dead as overspeeding driver veers into pedestrians at Caprice

General News of Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Toyota Corolla drives on the wrong lane



Overspeeding driver loses control



Police cut up mangled car to retrieve bodies of accident victims



About seven persons are feared dead in a road accident that occurred at Caprice near Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.



The accident is said to have occurred on Monday, June 20, 2022, at about 10 pm.



A Toyota Corolla with registration number GB 222 – 19 heading towards Circle from the Nsawam stretch Adomonline.com lost control.



The driver said to be overspeeding, lost control of the vehicle while attempting to manoeuvre his way after driving in the wrong way.



According to eyewitness accounts, the driver veered off the road and climbed a nearby pavement crashing into a woman and her child.



The occupants of the vehicle, including a police officer, were trapped in the car which was mangled from the impact.



It had to take the combined effort of emergency responders, including police, fire, and emergency medical personnel to cut up the mangled car and remove the bodies which were trapped in the car.















