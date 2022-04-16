7 feared dead, 13 others rescued after boat capsised on Lake Volta

General News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Boat capsised on the Volta Lake



Seven people died



13 others rescued



Seven persons are reported dead after a boat in which they were travelling capsised on the Volta Lake on Thursday, April 14, 2022.



The seven were part of twenty people who were on board the boat from a dwarf island, Jemeni to Havekokpe when the incident occurred. Midway through the journey, they were caught up in a heavy storm, which capsized the boat.



Five females and two male adults lost their lives, while 13 others were rescued.



Speaking to the media, Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh revealed that the boat carrying about 20 people overturned midway through its journey because of a storm.



He added that the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at a private mortuary while the Police begin their investigations.



“At about 6:00 pm yesterday [Thursday], a passenger boat with 20 passengers travelling on the Volta Lake from Jemeni to Havekokpe met an unfortunate situation where the boat capsized, killing seven people as 13 were rescued. The ages of the deceased ranged from 31-60 years. Their bodies have been deposited at a private morgue on the island as investigations commence.”



Meanwhile, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has indicated that, they are working with local experienced fisher folks and other experts to continue with rescue efforts.