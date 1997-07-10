Adult Learner Enrolls In Technical Institute

General News of Thursday, 10 July 1997

Source: Ghana Celebrities

Kumasi, July 9 A 27-year-old adult learner, Mr Akrasi Kwarteng of the new Tafo SDA Adult literacy class has been admitted at the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI) to study electrical installation. Mr Kwarteng who enrolled in a literacy class in 1993, passed through the basic class to the English class before he was admitted to the KTI this year. This was disclosed to the GNA in an interview by Mr Augustine Acheampong, Kumasi Metropolitan Organiser of the Non-Formal Education Division of the Ministry of Education today. Mr Acheampong said 150 adult learners from six literacy classes in the Metropolis, are undertaking the English course, a pilot project which began last year for those who have passed through the basic local dialect course. The 150 learners made up of 57 men and 93 women are from the New Tafo/Dechemso, Anwomaso, Atonsu, Asawasi, Suame and Kwadaso adult literacy classes. The Metropolitan Organiser said to encourage learners to have more interest in the programme, they write their own stories which are published in a newsletter ''Amanfoo'' established by the Secretariat last year. The Secretariat has 122 classes, eight supervisors and 122 facilitators who undertake literacy classes in Asante Twi, Gruni, Buli, Fante and Ewe.



