690 students participate in Galaxy International school’s scholarship exam

General News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The much-anticipated Galaxy International School scholarship exam which takes place every year in the month of May took place this Saturday, 21st May, 2022 at the school's secondary section premises.





As has become a custom, the school organizes this exam as part of its corporate social responsibility to give opportunity to brilliant but needy students from both public and private schools to have access to the school’s top notch modernized educational facilities.



The scholarship package ranges between 100%-25% and so far, has enabled many students the opportunity to be part of the Galaxy family where 'excellence reigns'.



The exams are organized for Primary 6 students preparing to join JHS1 or Y7 and for students in JHS3 preparing to start SHS1 or Y10. This year 690 students took part in the exam.



As always, the students were excited about the prospect of attending Galaxy as they have heard so many good things about the school.



The Principal of the school, Mr. Mehmet Akmermer was elated that so many students deemed it worthwhile to try their hands on the exam.



Galaxy International School is one of the best private international schools in the country that offers both the British Curriculum and WASSCE Program and has student representation from over 30 nations.



The school has two campuses, a Secondary and Primary located at Ashaley Botwe and a Primary and Preschool located in East Legon and has been operating since 2001.