Regional News of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

684 students contract Coronavirus in Eastern Region

At the regional level, 684 students have contracted the disease in recent times

A report from the Eastern Regional Health Directorate has disclosed that a total of 684 Senior High School students in a number of municipalities across the region have contracted coronavirus.

This was contained in a Daily Guide report sighted by GhanaWeb.

The infected persons cut across the Asuogyaman, Birim North, Lower Manya Krobo, Kwahu East and Nsawam-Adoagyiri municipalities.

The breakdown of the districts and municipalities with infected persons are as follows; Asuogyaman with 157 cases, Birim North with 66 cases, Lower Manya Krobo with 54 cases, Kwahu East with 48 cases and 42 cases at Nsawam-Adoagyiri.

As of Sunday, June 20, 2021, the total number of active COVID-19 cases recorded at the regional level was 30.

Out of the total active cases, New Juaben South Municipality recorded 27 cases, Kwahu Afram Plains North, 2 and Nsawam, 1.

41 students in an unnamed senior high school in the Greater Accra Region have also contracted COVID-19.

This was made known by a physician epidemiologist at the Ghana Health Service, Asiedu-Bekoe Franklin in an interview on Asaase radio monitored by GhanaWeb.

