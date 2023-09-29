673,276 new voters registered since limited registration exercise started – EC

Politics of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it has so far registered a total of 673,276 new voters since the limited registration exercise started.



The EC said the eligible persons were registered over the last 16 days at their district offices, where the registration exercise is ongoing.



Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Bossman Asare, disclosed this on Thursday, September 28, 2023.



He reiterated that the EC will organise another limited registration in some selected electoral areas and difficult-to-reach areas before the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.



“We are happy to note that the number of registrations has gone up considerably, and we are currently averaging 50,000 registrations per day since last week and this is very remarkable. To date, we have registered 673,276. The Commission is within a striking distance of the targeted 700,000 persons to be registered in this exercise.”



“We want to also state emphatically that this is not going to be the last registration exercise before the general elections in 2024. We will roll out another round of continuous registration exercise in 2024 in our district offices and also register people in difficult-to-reach areas in some selected areas.”



He added: “Western Region recorded 42,269 representing 6.3 percent; Western North recorded 22,386 representing 3.3 percent; Central registered 63,228 representing 9.4 percent; Greater Accra recorded 90,099 representing 13.4 percent; Volta recorded 43,099 representing 6.4 percent; Oti recorded 18,468 representing 2.7 percent; Eastern region registered 69,597 representing 10.3 percent; Ashanti region registered 111,593 representing 16.6 percent; Bono region registered 23,365 representing 3.5 percent; Ahafo region registered 17,210 representing 2.6 percent; Bono East registered 28,687 representing 4.3 percent’ Savannah recorded 16,045 representing 2.4 percent; Norther registered 52,410 representing 7.8 percent; North East recorded 17,692 representing 2.6 percent; Upper East registered 33,778 representing 5 percent and Upper West region registered 23,350 representing 3.5 percent.”