65th Independence anniversary celebration begins today

General News of Friday, 25 February 2022

This year’s Independence anniversary celebration begins today, Friday, 25 February 2022.



The Independence anniversary celebration will commence with the Clean Ghana Exercise, a cleanup campaign to be held all day across the country.



It will continue with the Ghana Health and Fitness Walk, which will be held in Cape Coast on Saturday, 26 February.



The Independence anniversary activities will last till Saturday, 12 March 2022.



This year’s Independence Day anniversary parade will be held in Cape Coast on Sunday, 6 March after two years' break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.