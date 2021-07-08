65-year-old man butchers second wife for alleged infidelity

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 8 July 2021

Source: hotfmghana.com

65-year-old Issah Dramani has been arrested by the Nsuta Police for butchering his second wife, Mariama Dauda for alleged infidelity.



Narrating how the incident happened to Nana Ampofo - host of 'Aye Hu' - a social talk show on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM, Superintendent Doris Amewu of the Nsuta Police Command said:



"The suspect Issah Dramani and the victim Mariama Dauda have been married for over twenty years with six children, and both live at Ankamadoa Nsuta in the Ashanti Region...Mariama Dauda is the second wife of Issah.



During the month of April 2021, the suspect went to their hometown in the Northern region and paid the bride price of his first wife.



"That on 2nd July at about 3pm the victim and the suspect were in the house without any quarrel. After 3pm prayers, the victim left home for the farm with the intention of cultivating millet," Supt. Doris Amewu told Nana Ampofo.



According to Sup. Doris Amewu, "Whilst she was in the farm, Issah emerged and told the victim not to cultivate the millet with the reason that he suspects her of having an affair with another man during his absence".



Supt. Doris Amewu continued: "So Issah Dramani's accusation permeated an exchange of words between them through which Issah got overly infuriated and started inflicting Cutlass wounds on the right and left hands of the victim.



She then started shouting for help which attracted one Ben who was also working on his farm. The victim tried to run away from the suspect but she fell on the ground and the suspect used the cutlass to slash her neck".



The victim, Mariama Dauda who was bleeding profusely was quickly taken to the Mampong District Hospital and currently receiving treatment whiles her 65-Year-old husband, Issah Dramani has been remanded in custody by the Nsuta Magistrate court to reappear on 21st July 2021.