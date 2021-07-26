65 teenage girls impregnated during lockdown in the Northern Region

Regional News of Monday, 26 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly hit hard on education in Ghana.



One of the areas it bit hard with its impact is the Saboba District in the Northern Region.



Education of girls in the area was greatly hit due to a closure of schools by government for close to a year.



As a result, the District recorded some 65 cases of teenage pregnancy between March and October, 2020.



The Saboba District Assembly through the District Chief Executive, George Bingrini, kept in efforts to get these girls back to school but all efforts yielded no positive result.



Out of the 65 recorded cases of teenage pregnancy, only 5 of them agreed to go back to school when schools reopened.



It is at the back of this that the Assembly with support from Oxfam and other partners have supported some of the girls who could not return to school with sewing machines, hair dryers among others to engage them in skill training.



In all, 35 hand sewing machines and cutting machines were donated to 35 youth, 34 hair washing basins donated to 34 youth, 8 industrial sewing machines, 4 hair dryers and 60 irons were donated to the girls to undertake their identified skills training.



In an interview with 3news.com, DCE George Bingrini said the COVID-19 pandemic has caused more harm to the education of the girls.



“During the COVID-19, most of our school children particularly girls got pregnant and could not go back to school. Through the help of IDC and Oxfam, we were able to identify most of these girls and convinced some of them and they are gone back to school. Those who could not go back due to some other challenges are those receiving the items in order to engage them in skill training.”



He said the District Directorate of Education has put in measures to avoid any such occurrences in the future.



He called on the people of the district to adhere strictly to all the COVID-19 safety precautions.