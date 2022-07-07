65 public institutions received 247 request for information last year – RTI C’ssion

General News of Thursday, 7 July 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

A total of 247 requests for information were received by 65 public institutions last year, the Executive Secretary of the Right to Information (RTI) Commission, Mr Yaw Sarpong Boateng, has said.



Out of the figure, 159 of the requested information were outrightly approved with seven being rejected.



This follows the submission of a report by 189 public institutions to the Commission with the Department of Children recording the highest request which stood at 34.



Mr Boateng made this disclosure at a forum organised by Star Ghana Foundation (SGF), a Civil Society Organisation (CSO) which sought to strengthen civic awareness of the implementation of the RTI Law and galvanize public interest in addressing the challenges and professing solutions.



It was organised in partnership with the Ghana Friends (GV) and the Ghana Development Community Association (GDCA) under the theme “Civic Society Reflections on the Implementation of the Right to Information Law in Ghana.”



According to the Executive Secretary, the Commission also received 24 applications for review out of which six written determinants were made, eight settled through mediation with the rest pending at various stages.



The reason for the reviews received, Mr Boateng noted were due to refusal by public institutions to respond to requested information, denial of an application for request to access information and dissatisfaction with responses received by applicants.



While acknowledging that access to information under the RTI had encountered certain challenges, Mr Boateng indicated that the Commission was putting in place certain measures to help address the problems.



“Since its implementation, the RTI Law has faced issues such as the refusal by Metropolitan Municipal District Assemblies (MMDAs) and other public institutions to provide citizens with information, difficulty in understanding the law due to language barrier among other things”, he said.



“In view of these, the Commission among other things is putting in place measures to translate the law into different local languages, add audios and videos for people living with disabilities and the visually impaired and a sensitization programme for citizens,” he added.



Additionally, he pointed out that the Commission had obtained a fiat from the Minister of Justice and the Attorney-General to prosecute offenders with a prosecution training programme for staff in the offing.



Mr Boateng, therefore, urged the public to take advantage of the RTI Law without fear of intimidation and to report public officers who fail to provide them with information that was not an exemption under the Law.



In his remarks the Executive Director of SGF, Mr Ibrahim Tanko-Amidu explained that the Implementation of the RTI was vital to the active participation of citizens in democratic governance.



However, he noted that despite the enormous benefits the Law provides, its had faced some challenges such as the attitude of public officials towards individuals, institutions and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in obtaining information.



Mr Tanko-Amidu, therefore, called on CSOs and other stakeholders to help ensure that the Law achieved the purpose for which it was established.