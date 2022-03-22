64-year-old man allegedly shoots wife for threatening divorce

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 64-year-old resident of Anyini in the Ashanti Region is in the grips of the police for allegedly killing his 44-year-old wife.



Kwaku Obeng, according to a report by Daily Guide, shot and killed Sophia Akosua Boahemaa at close range after she had threatened to divorce him.



The incident, as confirmed by the Jacobu District Police Commander, Supt. Iddrisu Abdullai, occurred on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at about 3 pm.



The police upon receiving a report of the alleged shooting incident arrived at the scene where they found the lifeless body of the deceased.



Preliminary investigations conducted on the spot indicated that the Kwaku Obeng alias monkey shot and killed his wife at close range.



Police also found that the deceased was fond of threatening his husband with divorce.



The body of Akosua Boahemaa has been deposited at a morgue for preservation and autopsy while the suspect is currently in custody assisting in investigations.