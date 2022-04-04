63-year-old, 3 others defile 10-year-old girl, beat up victim’s mother

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 4 April 2022

10-year-old defilement victim loses control of her bowels



Community members arrest two defilement suspects



Mother of defilement victim cries for justice



A ten-year-old class 3 pupil is battling for her life after she was defiled and sodomised by four men, including a 63-year-old man at Abura Edumfa in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District of the Central Region.



According to the mother of the victim, Ekua Grace, she noticed changes in her daughter and was informed of her ordeal after interrogating her.



The victim informed her mother that she was sent to buy some stuff by one of her attackers and upon her return, was instructed by him to drop the item in his room.



The girl said upon entering the room, Yaw Ragga who is 39-years-old and Wofa Yaw, the 63-year-old man, pounced on her and had sexual intercourse with her.



The two were joined by two others who also took turns to defile and threaten her with death if she were to ever disclose her ordeal to anyone.



According the victim’s mother, her daughter has suffered effects from the incident including continues discharge from her anus and genitalia as well as a lack of control of her bowels.



She is unable to walk properly or stand for long and has blood and other discharges coming out from her opening continuously.



Ekua Grace told EIB’s Western Regional Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan, that she was assaulted by one of the suspects when she confronted him about the crime.



“She has been discharging from her anal and genitalia. Her vagina and anus have merged. When I confronted one of them after noticing it, he came to my house and beat me up,” she stated.



Some members of the community, upon hearing of the matter, mobilized and arrested two of the suspects whom they handed over to the police.



However, some of the community members say the Abura Dukwa police have not showed enough commitment in bringing the suspects to face prosecution.



The mother of the victim while expressing hope about the perpetrators facing justice noted that her daughter has become a subject of victimisation.



