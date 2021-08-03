622 fires in Ashanti region consumed over GH¢15m worth of properties – GNFS

General News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

The Ashanti Region recorded 622 fire outbreaks from January to June 2021, with an estimated property of GHS15,232,581 destroyed.



Nine people died out of the fires.



The Acting Regional Fire Commander, ACFO Henry Giwah, said the figure is low as compared to the reported fires recorded in 2020 within the same period.



Addressing the media at a press conference organized by the Regional Security Council, Mr Giwah said 749 fire cases were recorded last year within the same period.



Comparing the figures of the two half years, he said this year’s fires saw a decline by 20.4 per cent.



He said the command is intensifying its fire safety education to further reduce the outbreaks.