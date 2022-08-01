62-year-old private security man murdered, buried at Kpaguri

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 1 August 2022

The Upper West Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into the alleged murder of a private Security man, Mumuni Jartoe at Kpaguri, a suburb of Wa.



The deceased, 62, according to the police report left home for work at Kpaguri on Friday, July 29, 2022 at about 8:00 pm and did not return.



A search party was thus mounted for the deceased, amid police investigations.



On Sunday, July 31, 2022 at about 11:00 am the deceased’s body was discovered in a shallow grave in an uncompleted building opposite the stores he guards at Kpaguri.



“Body of deceased was exhumed with the assistance of the Municipal Environment Health Directorate and same conveyed to the Regional Hospital/Wa, where the Medical Doctor on duty confirmed subject dead,” Head of Public Affairs of the Command, Chief Inspector Gideon Ohene Boateng said.



The body has since been deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.



