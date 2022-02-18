62-year-old man shoots himself to death

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A 62-year-old farmer, Selinty Gehele, has allegedly shot himself at Nkyensekrom near Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.



The incident occurred around 2 pm on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.



The son of the deceased, Harrison Adam, told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah that his father shot himself with his own gun while he was in his room.



"He shot himself with the gun and everything shows that he shot himself," he said, adding, "Because the gun was on his lap and he used his toe to press the gun while the mouth of the gun was in his mouth".



Mr Adam said his father was not having a problem with anybody in the community and could not tell why he shot himself.



The case has been reported to the Nyinahin police station while the body has been deposited at the Nyinahin hospital morgue.



The police at Nyinahin have commenced investigations into the incident.