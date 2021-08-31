62% of respondents don’t trust Akufo-Addo in fight against corruption – Survey

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

• President Akufo-Addo continues to maintain that he is fighting corruption better



• A survey by CDD says otherwise



• Ghanaians say they no longer trust in the president’s ability to fight corruption in the country



The CDD says that a total of 62% of Ghanaians lack confidence in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s resolve to fight corruption in the country.



This, according to a survey conducted among 2,400 Ghanaians in a post-election exercise conducted between May 23 and June 3, 2021, showed that the populace have lost confidence in the administration of the incumbent president.



The Center for Democratic Development (CDD) survey said that people no longer believe that the president can “protect the country’s financial resources and curb corruption in the next four years.”



Recently, the former president, John Dramani Mahama, stated that Nana Akufo-Addo is overseeing massive corruption under his administration, without any prosecutions.



The former president added how under his reign, he had prosecuted some of his officials, as well as how some of them had been taken off their posts as investigations went on.



This, however, is against President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s claims that he is chalking an unprecedented fight against corruption in Ghana.



The CDD survey however disagrees with the president, as majority of the sample group said they were no longer confident in his ability to deliver that mandate to them.



Also gathered from the survey, majority of Ghanaians said that some areas are priorities they hope the president will address in the immediate term.



They are unemployment, infrastructure, roads, education, management of the economy, and health.



Additionally, some 57% respondent say job creation should remain a focus for the president.



