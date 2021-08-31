62% of Ghanaians say Akufo-Addo cannot curb corruption – CDD-Ghana survey

General News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

While Ghanaians are split in their opinion on the government’s ability to ensure that rule of law is upheld, majority, however, are not confident in the ability of the Akufo-Addo-led government to protect the country’s financial resources and curb corruption in the next four years.



This is according to a post-election survey report issued by the Centre for Democratic Development-Ghana (CDD-Ghana).



Details of the report indicated that 62 per cent of Ghanaians said the government cannot curb corruption and impunity by government officials.



Fifty-three percent are also not confident that the government can protect the country’s financial resources by promoting accountability in public service.



However, although Ghanaians are doubtful of the president’s commitment to corruption, there is a mix belief in the government’s ability to fulfil some of the 2020 manifesto promises of the NPP.











