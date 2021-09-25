6000 people expected to take AstraZeneca jab in Kpone-Katamanso

Health News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: GNA

About 6,000 people within the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality are expected to take the AstraZeneca jab at the various health facilities within the Municipality



The vaccination started last Friday, September 24th, and ends on Wednesday, September 29th.



The vaccination exercise formed part of activities to help curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus virus across the country.



In a stakeholders’ engagement to create awareness, Dr. Esther Priscilla Biamah-Danquah, Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Health Director stated that Kpone has been considered as one of the five hot spots in the Greater Accra Region.



Dr Biamah-Danquah added that stakeholders including Assembly members must whip up the public interest in taking the AstraZeneca vaccines.



She noted that many people prefer Johnson and Johnson to the AstraZeneca, but explained that they all serve the same purpose and therefore encouraged residents to participate in the exercise.



She hinted that the population of Kpone-Katamanso has increased and required that more sensitization should be done across the municipality with a call on the stakeholders to ensure that the residents accept the AstraZeneca jabs.



Dr Biamah-Danquah explained that residents should disregard the misconceptions people had on the AstraZeneca vaccine.



Seven teams made up of professional health officials have been deployed to the various health facilities within the Kpone-Katamanso district for the vaccination exercise.



The health facilities include Kpone Polyclinic, Atlantis Hospital, Nandela Hospital, New Crystal Hospital, Bediako CHPs, Katamanso Health Post amongst others dotted across the municipality.