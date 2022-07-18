60-year-old man remanded for illegal sale of land

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: GNA

A 60-year-old man who allegedly sold four plots of land in Efutu near Jukwa in the Central region has been remanded into prison custody by a Cape Coast Circuit Court.



Amos Mpong is said to have issued a fake receipt for the land he sold for GHC 25,000.00 to one Mrs. Agnes Baiden, the complainant.



The plea of the accused was not taken and would reappear before the Court presided over by Mrs. Dorinda Smith Arthur on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.



Detailing the facts of the case, Inspector Yakubu Iddrisu said sometime in January 2020, Mrs. Baiden was tasked by her son who resides in the United States of America to buy land for him for his project.



Through the recommendation of a friend whose name was not given, Mrs. Baiden met and agreed with Mpong and made payment after inspecting the land in January 2020.



A week after the payment was made, the accused person posing as the head of the Nsona Royal Family of Efutu, led the complainant to the land for the demarcation of the plot.



Inspector Iddrisu said the complainant later paid a visit to the land where she was told by a passer-by that the said land did not belong to the accused person.



On Thursday, July 14, she lodged an official complaint against Mpong after several efforts to have her money refunded failed.



Mpong was arrested the same day and later arraigned before the court.