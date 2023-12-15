60-year-old Ghana Highway Authority retiree killed and secretly buried by son over GH¢500

Regional News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 60-year-old pensioner, Mercy Oforiwaa, has reportedly been killed and secretly buried by her son, Gideon, during a fight over a GH¢ 500 debt at Nyamekrom in the Eastern Region.



According to a news report by Angel TV, the retiree, a former employee of the Ghana Highway Authority was killed by her son after she refused to give him a GH¢ 500 debt she owed him after going for her pension.



An altercation broke out between the victim and her son when she told him she would not be giving him the money which led to Gideon hitting her head on a wall of their home.



Gideon had been in the custody of the police after his mother was declared missing for several weeks after the incident.



During court proceedings on December 14, 2023, he admitted to the court that he killed his mother and buried her secretly.



The police asked the court for the necessary documentation and ordered the accused person to take them to where he buried the victim.



The report indicated that Gideon took the police to a community in Nyamekrom where he buried his mother and the mortal remains of the victim was exhumed.



Watch the report in the video below:





60 year old Ghana Highway Authority retiree kìlled and buried by son over GhC 500



Room 404 || Black Sherif | Bawumia | Spintex #Angeltv pic.twitter.com/RMzgr7sYaL — #Angeltv (@Angeltv_Gh) December 14, 2023

BAI/OGB