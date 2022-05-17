6 officers killed Albert Donkor – Agyei Baffo alleges

General News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Agyei Baffo says officers who killed Albert Donkor are on the run



IGP must ensure that justice prevails - Agyei Baffo



Nkoranza South MP demands justice for Albert Donkor



The convener of the Justice for Albert Donkor Movement, Nana Agyei Baffo, has alleged that six security personnel made up of officers of the Ghana Police Service and Ghana Fire Service killed Albert Donkor, a suspect who was in their custody.



According to him, after killing Albert Donkor the security officers have gone into hiding.



In a Neat FM interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Agyei Baffo said that his movement only wants justice for Albert Donkor and called on the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service, George Akuffo Dampare, to ensure all the suspects are brought to book.



“… a group of 6 people killed Albert, some of them are police officers and some are fire service officers. So, we want the police to disclose the identity of these officers for the whole world to see… these policemen have run away from the community and some of them have taken their families with them… they all run away from the community after the news spread."



“We do not know where they are and we don’t intend to find them because they are not our target, all we want is justice. We want the IGP to publish the names of these offices and he should let justice prevail, he should let the truth come to light for the whole world to see,” he said in Twi.





He reiterated that “before justice will prevail, we want the police to publish the names of this office who have committed this crime. After they publish the names we want the accused persons to be interdicted to ensure that investigation goes on properly. We also want the government to compensate the family of Albert Donkor.”



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Nkoranza South Constituency, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum, has on behalf of his constituents called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government and the Inspector General of Police to ensure justice is not denied Albert Donkor who died in the hands of the Police.



He has also invited Ministers of State, his colleague MPs, human rights organisations, the media, and the clergy to add their voices to his demand for justice for his constituent who was shot by the police leading to his untimely death.



"He was denied access to a lawyer of his choice, his family members were denied access to him, he was never tried by any competent court, and, today, all we are hearing is - Albert is no more," he revealed, asking "how reckless can the police service be?"



