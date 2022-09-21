6 mechanic shops destroyed by fire

Regional News of Wednesday, 21 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Six mechanic shops have been gutted by fire at Dadiesoba in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti region.



Four cars were also destroyed by the blaze that occurred on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.



Responding to distress calls, the firefighters were able to confine and douse the fire from further spreading.



Welding activity on a fuel tank in one of the shops, the regional Public Relations Officer for the Ghana National Fire Service, DOIII Peter Addai, said triggered the fire.



Mr. Addai told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah that the mechanics tried to put out the inferno but got out of hand and widely spread in the process.



Swift intervention by the firefighters from the Metro Fire Station after receiving distress calls around 10:42 am, he said put the fire under total control.



No casualties were recorded.