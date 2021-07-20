6 die, others injured in separate accidents on Ashanti Region

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Six people died and many others injured in two separate accidents during the weekend in the Ashanti Region.



In the first that took place on Saturday at Ampuyaasi junction on the Obuasi-Dunkwa road resulted in the killing of three people with 17 others injured.



The driver was said to have lost control of the steering wheel of the Kia Granbird bus with registration number, GN 9721-17 as it failed brake and somersaulted as it was heading from Kumasi-Samarboi.



Municipal Ambulance Officer, Mr Charles Dawson, confirmed that three people died at the spot including one male and two females’ whiles 17 were injured.



He said the 17 rescued including one in a critical condition, have been sent to Dunkwa Municipal Hospital and the dead deposited at the Obuasi Government Hospital’s mortuary.



The second incident that took place on the Obuasi-Anwiankwanta road also claimed three lives, with 10 injured on Friday.



An eyewitness, Mr Akomanim Francis, Headteacher of Atobiase Primary School, claimed that a Toyota Tundra with registration, AS 4275 -21, which was heading to Obuasi from Kumasi collided with a Toyota Corolla taxi with registration number, GX 1910 -13.



The taxi was from Adenkranya to Jacobu and the incident occurred at the Afoako Junction in the Amansie Central District, and the taxi driver and a 73-year-old woman passenger on board died on the spot.



The Toyota Tundra, according to the eyewitness, capsized and crashed into two Toyota Obama minibuses which were parked and loading at the roadside to Obuasi. The two minibuses had registration numbers, GT 12 78-17 and AS 84 37 -14.



Injured passengers were rushed to the Saint Peter’s Catholic Hospital in Jacobu and Atobiase health facility for medical attention, but one of them, a 75-year-old woman, Maame Kwabre, was pronounced dead on arrival.



According to traders who sell at the Afoako Junction they had witnessed five fatal accidents which had claimed 10 lives on the same spot within a short time.



They called on the Ghana Highway Authority to, as a matter of urgency, construct speed ramps to reduce overspeeding in the area.



The Jacobu District Police Commander, who visited the scene confirmed that two died on the spot and one also died on arrival at the hospital.



