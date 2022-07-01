6 children hospitalised after bees attack, one in critical condition

Regional News of Friday, 1 July 2022

Six children between the ages of two to four were rushed to the hospital for medical attention after they were attacked by a swarm of bees at Kananto, a farming community in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.



One is still in a critical condition after suffering severe stings from the flying insects and is currently receiving treatment from medics at the emergency unit of the West Gonja Hospital.



The regrettable situation occurred on Thursday, June 30, 2022, around 1:37 pm at the premises of the Kananto primary school.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, father of two victims who identified himself as Suglo narrated that the bees were disrupted after some children kicked a ball into their colony located in the corridors of the school building which led to the attack.



According to him, the said children took to their heels to avoid the repercussions of their actions.



"So the information available to me is that my children and the other four innocent victims who had no idea of why the children took to their heels, were still playing around the scene and got attacked by the bees".



Explaining how he got wind of the situation, he said, "while sleeping, I had a distress call about my children being attacked and pursued by a swarm of bees. I dashed out of my room and rushed to the school and realized everybody was fighting for his or her life and with the help and dexterity of personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service who were called to come and salvage the situation, we were able to rescue them".



According to him, the personnel had a hectic time rescuing the victims adding that they were not also spared.



"Immediately after rescuing them, we called Assembly Member to inform him about our predicament and he reported the incident to the National Ambulance Service who acted swiftly to the distress call by transporting the victims to the hospital for medical attention."