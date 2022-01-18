6 best quotes of Komla Dumor as the world marks 8 years of his death

General News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Komla Dumor dies at age 41



Komla Dumor interviews Bill Clinton



Ghanaians celebrate the death of Komla Afeke Dumor



“For me, the most important thing is to know what I’m talking about, to know the story. And if there’s a cool factor, it doesn’t hurt, does it (laughs),” these are the things that summarized the personality of the man Komla Afeke Dumor.



Eight years ago today, the shocking, devastating news of the passing of this great journalism export from Ghana swept through the newswires, bringing many to their knees, literally.



The news said Komla Dumor died at the age of 41 while still working at the BBC in London.



Although the years have run along with his passing, the memories have not been forgotten and as the world comes together to remember Komla Afeke Dumor today, GhanaWeb brings you some of his best quotes.



Also, there are two videos for you to watch and be refreshed on why Komla was such a celebrated journalist of international repute.



Here they are:



“Before you go global, you need to start local. Be small but think big.”



“You can always have big dreams, but you also have to have the patience to achieve them. You can make it wherever you are.”



“There’s so much more to tell about Africa than the usual stories about war, famine and disease.”



“There is enormous potential across the length and breadth of Africa. No other region on earth offers the high level of Return on Investments (ROI) as Africa does.”



“Hire the best talent to tell the story, or the view is great from my hotel.”



“There is only one standard – a global standard. Be consistent, operate at 100% every single time you’re given an opportunity.”







