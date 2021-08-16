6-Unit classroom gutted by fire at St' Charles SHS in Tamale

Regional News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from the Northern Region



A 6-unit classroom including a storeroom housing student mattresses have been gutted by fire at the St' Charles Minor Seminary School in Tamale.



The fire, according to the school authorities, started around 9: 30am when the students were in the dining hall after a morning church service on Sunday.



Mr. Polycarp Kuusokub who is the headmaster of the school explained that after the church service, he went back to the house only to receive a call that one of the school buildings was on fire.



He said he rushed back to the school to see what they could do to save the situation, and then the Fire Service was called.



Mr. Kuusokub said the situation would affect academic activities but he is hopeful it would not obstruct the final year's exams.



“By now my students would have been learning. They would have been in the class but you can see that they are roaming about."



He noted there was no electricity in the affected building because of fear of fire outbreaks like this one which the school has battled over some time now.



Mr.Kuusokub hinted of plans to constitute a team from the school to investigate the incident whilst they wait for the fire service report.



Mr.Tisong Charles, the Regional Operations Officer of the Ghana National Fire Service who was at the scene said they are yet to uncover the cause of the fire.







Having battled frequent fire outbreaks in the school for sometime now, Mr. Tisong advised the school to check their wiring system for any faults that should be attended to.



He further urged the school management to ensure fire fighting equipment is installed in the school.



“It is appropriate for the school to get some fire extinguishers. Once the fire starts small and you have the fire extinguisher, you can control it before it gets out of hand."