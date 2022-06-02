6 Ghanaians who bashed Dampare for attack on British High Commissioner

General News of Thursday, 2 June 2022

A letter by the Inspector-General of the Ghana Police Service, Dr. George Akufo Dampare, to the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson has raised triggered conversation over the past few days.



In the said letter, the Inspector-General Police (IGP) appears to be criticizing the British envoy for comments she made regarding the arrest of Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



Some Ghanaians have since chastised Dr. Akuffo Dampare over his actions which they suggest was completely needless and has the possibility of hurting Ghana’s diplomatic relations with the United Kingdom.



Here are comments from some of these notable Ghanaians



You wrote this long letter because you lack understanding of English - Bridget Otoo



Journalist Bridget Otoo, berated the IGP for his attack on the British High Commissioner to Ghana.



According to Otoo, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, attacked Harriet Thompson in the letter he wrote because he did not understand the comment the British envoy made in a tweet she shared about Barker-Vormawor arrest.



The journalist explained that Thompson was only quoting a headline in a news publication which the IGP misconstrued to mean that she was saying that Barker-Vormawor had been arrested “again”.



“@GhPoliceService looks like your IGP failed English, yet wants to play English with the BHC. The story said “again” she only quoted the article! All the pages you wrote because you lacked understanding,” portions of the tweet shared by the journalist on May 31, 2022 read.





International Security Analyst, Richard Gomador, has also said that the IGP should not have responded to the High Commissioner’s tweet because it was unnecessary.He indicated that Dampare’s action will only end up hurting Ghana’s relations with the UK.The security analyst noted that other country representatives in Ghana including an Australian High Commissioner have made similar statements about happenings in Ghana but nothing happened to them.Governance and international relations expert, Prof Kwame Agyeinim Boateng, has also chastised the IGP over his comments.Prof. Boateng said that the Dampare had no locus in the diplomatic circles to issue correspondence to the High Commissioner.He added that the action of the IGP had rather blown the matter out of proportion, pointing out that it has now become a topic being discussed on the BBC among other international media platforms.The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, also criticised the IGP, saying that Dampare should rather focus on fixing the deteriorating security situation in the country and not on diplomatic issues.In a Twitter thread reacting to the letter, the NDC official accused Dampare of arrogance and intolerance, threatening diplomatic relations, being ignorant and focusing on wrong priorities."There is nothing wrong with the tweet by the British High Commissioner which is what appears to have angered our celebrity IGP. If Dampare had apprised himself of Article 3(d) of the Vienna Convention, I’m not sure he would have embarrassed himself and the nation this way," his May 31, 2022 tweet read in part.Gyamfi averred that it was because of the IGP's lack of prioritization that rogue elements in the Police were running a rampage.