6,000 km out of 11,000 km of roads earmarked for completion this year – Amoako-Attah

General News of Sunday, 23 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah has disclosed that 6,000 kilometres out of 11,000 kilometres of roads are to be completed under the government’s second year of roads programme.



His update follows the 4,000 kilometres of roads constructed in the first term of the Akufo-Addo administration.



Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on Sunday, May 23, 2021, Mr Amoako-Atta established that the 6,000 kilometres of roads to be completed fall under critical, cocoa, town roads and asphalt overlays under the Sinohydro Master Project Support facility.



On critical roads programme, the Minister said part of the roads to be completed are Navrongo to Naga stretch of roads, the Wa to Bulenga to Yaala road, Salaga to Ekumdipe to Kpandai road which is 60% complete, upgrading of Yagaba to Mankarigu road as well as the upgrading of Daboya to Mankarigu road among hosts of road projects



“As part of government’s year of road programme, 81 critical roads of total length 2,167.2 kilometres were identified in all the 16 regions of the critical for rehabilitation for GHS 7.827 billion,” he said.



Under the cocoa roads programme, the Minister noted that 325 projects are currently ongoing across cocoa growing areas across the country, establishing that 4,853 kilometres of roads are being constructed at a cost of GHS14.511 billion.



Providing more details, the Minister said these include the Aboabo to Esikuma to Dunkwa road, Have to Hohoe road, Sefwi to Wiawso to Akontobra stretch, the Dodokorpe to Borae junction road, Hohoe to Jasikan road among other road projects.



He said 563.3 kilometres of roads are to be completed under the town roads programme at a total cost of GHS 1.083 billion, including the rehabilitation of Gambaga, Nalerigu and Walewale town roads, and phase 1 of the upgrading of Prestea and Tepa town roads among others.



Touching on the asphalt overlay programme, the Minister said “the Ministry of Roads and Highways has programmed to undertake 1,500 kilometres of asphaltic overlay in major towns and cities across the country including hospitals, schools, courts, police barracks, army garrisons and other security service compounds.”



This he said 1,301 kilometres of roads will be completed under this programme in towns such as Obuasi, Kumasi, Akwatia, Oda, Winneba, Swedru, Berekum among others at a cost of GHS 1.665 billion stating that by the end of this government, 3,000 kilometres of roads would have been completed.



On Sinohydro Master Project Support Facility, Mr Amoako-Attah said 4 road projects are ongoing including 2 interchanges. The road projects he said include the Accra inner-city roads, Kumasi inner-city roads, dualization of Adenta to Dodowa and the rehabilitation of Ajumako to Afransie road.



