Source: Daily Guide Network

£5m Airbus Bribery Probe: Special Prosecutor secures flight ticket for Samuel Mahama

Martin Amidu,Special Prosecutor

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has stepped up efforts to have Samuel Adam Foster alias Samuel Adam Mahama returned to Ghana to aid the investigation into the Airbus bribery scandal.



DGN Online has gathered that the Special Prosecutor has through the Ghana High Commission in the United Kingdom (UK) bought an air ticket for Samuel Adam Mahama.



However, sources say Mr Mahama is not likely to return home voluntarily and thus Interpol’s support may be required in bringing him home to answer queries regarding Ghana’s acquisition of the Airbus jets for the Ghana Air Force .



It would be recalled that a few days ago, Special Prosecutor made a request for Samuel Adam Mahama, brother of former President John Mahama, to be offered the opportunity to be evacuated to Ghana.



Mr. Amidu made the request to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.



In a news release, the Office of the Special Prosecutor indicated that it wrote to the Ministry on July 24, 2020, urging the Ministry to “offer Samuel Adam Foster also known as Samuel Adam Mahama the opportunity to accept to be part of the evacuation flight for Ghanaian citizens stranded in the United Kingdom to return to Ghana through a scheduled flight on 27th July 2020.”



“Samuel Adam Mahama must be given the opportunity to voluntarily accept to return to Ghana and put himself upon the Republic of Ghana to vindicate himself and save this country of the millions of foreign exchange from the public purse that must be expended to extradite him to Ghana from the UK or any country in execution of the Interpol Red Notice issued against him as a fugitive wanted for prosecution as published on 10th July 2020.”



According to the release, the Office’s letter stated that amongst other reasons, Samuel Adam Mahama’s elder brother of the full blood who without doubt and the evidence available to the Office answers to the description of the elected Government Official I allegedly granted a denial interview to the Daily Graphic which published same on 20th June 2020 fortunately containing suspected admissions that he is the elected Government Official I referred to in the UK judgment.



The release said the letter argued that it was important for the depoliticization of the case in question.



Interpol recently issued an international arrest warrant for Samuel Mahama over his alleged involvement in the Airbus Bribery Scandal.



Samuel Mahama also known as Samuel Adam Foster has been accused of accepting bribes to influence a public officer and acting in collaboration with a public officer for the public officer’s private gain.



In his arrest warrant, Interpol indicated that for the offence, he is liable to a term of imprisonment not exceeding 25 years.



The arrest warrant was issued on July 10.



Also declared wanted are Sarah Furneaux, Sarah Leanne Davis, and Philip Sean Middlemiss.



According to Interpol, the four individuals are “fugitives wanted for prosecution” for their roles in accepting and paying €3,909,756 as bribe, on behalf of AIRBUS SE, to some key Ghanaian public officials from 2009 to 2015.



It noted that once Mr Adam Mahama who is believed to be the brother of former President John Mahama is traced, “assurances are given that an extradition will be sought upon arrest of the person, in conformity with national laws and/or the applicable bilateral and multilateral treaties.”



Ghana was listed among five countries in which Airbus paid or attempted to pay millions of dollars in bribes in exchange for contracts.



The bribes or attempted bribes led to a court in Britain slapping a fine of £3 billion on the company.



Airbus admitted the bribery claims.



Court documents had shown that Airbus was slapped with five counts namely failing to prevent bribery, using a network of secret agents to pay large-scale backhanders to officials in foreign countries, including Ghana, to land high-value contracts.

