57-year-old pastor commits suicide

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 16 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Wife of pastor reports husband's disappearance to police



Man discovers the body of the pastor hanging from a tree



Police rule out foul play in the death of 57-year-old pastor



A 57-year-old church leader of the Apostle Continuation Church, Peter Addo, has reportedly committed suicide at Agya-Yawkrom in the Dormaa West of the Bono Region.



In a report by Daily Guide sighted by GhanaWeb, the body of the deceased, according to a police report, was found in a decomposing state after being reported missing some time ago.



His wife, Georgina Addo, is said to have reported his disappearance to the Nkrankwanta District Police on December 9, 2021.



A new complaint was lodged with the police on December 11, 2021, by one Kumi Akyeaw, who reported a body hanging from a mango tee about three miles from the Agya-Yawkrom township.



The complainant is reported to have led the police to the scene where the body found in a decomposed state was removed and buried.



The body of the deceased, which was buried immediately following its discovery, was on the recommendation of the medical officer in charge of Dormaa West District Hospital, Dr Osman Bukari.



The police are said to have ruled out foul play with no intent for the suicide committed by the man of God known yet.