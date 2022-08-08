560 youths in North Tongu District to receive livelihood training

Regional News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

As part of efforts to eradicate youth unemployment in the country, some 560 youth, both unemployed and self-employed in the North Tongu District of the Volta region are to receive 8 weeks of intensive training in technical and Vocational, Information and Communication Technology (ICT).



The initiative is championed by Member of Parliament for the area, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in a collaboration with the German Cooperation and Africa Skills Hub, implemented by the German development agency, Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).



Out of the 560 persons, sixty of them most of whom are teenage mothers and school drop-out are to receive direct training in hairdressing, tailoring, ICT and computer-related topics while 500 of them are to receive indirect training in areas of ICT only.



According to Executive Director of Africa Skills Hub, Daniel Amoako-Antwi, all the 560 beneficiaries will be given start-up packages after the training to enable them to establish and re-establish themselves in the district.



The MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa addressed the beneficiaries during a launch of the programme on Wednesday, August 3 2022 in Battor urged them to take "this opportunity serious".



He also advised them to be of good behaviour and any one of them who fails to abide will not graduate at the end of the training. He also emphasised on the need to prioritise Technical and Vocational education because it is the bedrock of the development of many countries.



District Chief Executive for the area, Divine Osborn Fenu in his speech at the event commended the organizers of the programme and pledged the Assembly's support. He then mentioned that he welcomed the project because "it is in line with the government's U-Start initiative".



Francis Lorlornyo, who spoke on behalf of the North Tongu District Education Directorate revealed that there's a high rate of uneducated youth in the district and that has contributed to teenage pregnancy over the years, however, the initiative has come as a remedy.



All the 560 persons were selected randomly from across the district. Some of them in an interview with the press showed joy and willingness to participate in the training.



Many of them are hopeful that the initiative will transform their lives as well as their communities.