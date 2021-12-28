55-year-old woman murdered in cold blood at Begoro

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 28 December 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A 55-year-old woman has been murdered in cold blood at Akyem Begoro- Zongo Community in the Fanteakwa North District in the Eastern region.



The deceased has been identified as Gladys Agyemang.



Starr News has gathered the victim was seen in her house lying motionless in a pool of blood with multiple cutlass wounds at about 7:40 pm on December 27, 2021.



Two residents-Ebenezer Adu and Victor Kwarteng Ansah who saw the victim rushed her to Begoro District Hospital for treatment but she was pronounced dead on arrival.



The two witnesses reported the incident to police and alleged that they suspect the brother of the deceased, Keanu Aboagye who is now at large.



The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh told Starr news, police investigators were quickly dispatched to the said hospital and observed multiple cutlass wounds found all over the upper body of the deceased.



He said efforts are underway to arrest the suspect who is on the run to assist the investigation.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of Begoro District Hospital for preservation and autopsy.