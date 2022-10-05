55-year-old man killed during fight over goat meat

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

A 55-year-old man has reportedly been killed during a fight over goat meat at Sehwi Paboase, a community in the Sehwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North region.



According to onuaonline.com, the victim who was identified as Buley was hit on the head by his close friend, Azuley, as they were fighting over a dead goat given to them by a neighbour.



The report indicated that Buley and Azuley have been hunting for carcasses together but the goat meat they were given created some confusion between them after Buley felt cheated because of the part of the meat he was given.



The two men started an altercation over the meat but the issue was resolved and they both went to their homes.



The assemblyman for Paboase Electoral Area, Simon Okom, who was narrating the incident, said that the fight rekindled the next day when Buley went to Azuley’s house for his sack.



He added that as the two men were fighting Azuley struck Buley’s head with a club and he was pronounced dead at the Sehwi Wiawso Government Hospital.



“They both go around looking for carcasses. So a man gave them a goat and Buley felt cheated after getting only the head and some parts.



“When he went home for his sack this morning, the disagreement continued and Buley hit Azuley first. So Azuley also hit him with a stick and he fell unconscious and died,” he is quoted to have said by onuaonline.com.



The report also indicated that the mortal remains of the victim have been deposited at the Sehwi Wiawso Government Hospital Morgue.



It added that the suspect, Azuley, run away from the community after the incident.



