55 SHS in VRA-impacted communities to receive textbooks worth GH¢1.5m

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

The Volta River Authority (VRA) as part of its community development programme has committed GH¢1.5 million to the provision of about 25,000 textbooks to some 55 selected Senior High Schools (SHS) in its operational catchment areas.



This corporate social investment initiative which is centered in about 20 districts impacted by the firm’s operations is to ensure that each of the selected schools receives about 450 copies of textbooks in three of the core subjects namely, Mathematics, Science, and English to aid academic works.



Manager of Community Relations, VRA, Samuel Fletcher, remarked at a ceremony to present books to five schools under the Asuogyaman District Assembly in the Eastern Region, indicated that textbooks remain an integral part of the teaching and learning process, hence information of shortage or inadequate books for students necessitated the quick response to help.



In the Asuogyaman District, five SHSs which included Akwamuman, Anum Presbyterian, and Apegusu SHS as well as Boso, and Adjena Senior High Technical Schools, were presented with 2,250 textbooks.



The schools received 150 copies of Mathematics, Science, and English textbooks each totaling 450 per school.



“The VRA under its community development initiative has been supporting the about 20 communities impacted by our operations in areas of education, health, water and sanitation, and community development.



In the area of education, we have initiated several initiatives including scholarships, infrastructure, and learning materials among others. The donation of these books has become more important now because students have been struggling with textbooks in recent times and we feel that the best way to support education in this era is to address these gaps in the education sector,” Mr. Fletcher said.



He added that VRA will continue to help schools, communities, and national development programmes to ensure the creation of a sustainable environment for all.



District Director of Education, Asuogyaman, Augustina Owusu, expressed the directorate’s gratitude to the VRA for the help over the years, adding that knowledge is power, therefore any investment in knowledge is a good course.



She further urged teachers to use the books profitably to support teaching and learning, and also advised the students to make sure they make the maximum gains from them. "There is only one need of you as students, to read the books and make good use of them," she said.



She emphasized that if corporate bodies will continue to support the government’s efforts like VRA is doing it will go a long way to solve all challenges in the education sector in the country.



District Director of Asuogyaman District, representing District Chief Executive (DCE), Samuel Agbenu, on his part, extend appreciation to VRA and acknowledge their assistance in community development initiatives.



He informed the head teachers and staff of the schools that the textbooks are not for keeping in the storerooms but must be given to the students to aid their academic work.



Headmaster, Akwamuman SHS, Anim Addo, used the opportunity to ask for more development initiatives for his school.