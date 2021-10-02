54-year-old retired soldier burnt to death

Regional News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An ex-serviceman identified as Seth Kofi Osei and popularly known as Old Soldier has been burnt to death after his motorbike crashed into a stationary truck.



Old Soldier’s motorbike exploded into flames due to the impact of the collision on the fuel tank which caught fire and burnt the rider, the motorbike and the rear tyres of the vehicle, leading to his death.



According to a Graphic report, the 54-year-old ex-serviceman was the chief security officer at the Prudential Bank in Tamale.



The incident is said to have happened at about 5:15 am on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Gumani, near Tamale in the Northern Region.



The charred body has since been deposited at the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) mortuary for autopsy.



In an interview with Daily Graphic, the Northern Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, Superintendent Mahmud Yussif, said the deceased was riding an unregistered Apsonic Motorbike from Savelugu towards the Tamale township but failed to observe traffic and as a result ran into the rear portion of a stationary Leyland cargo truck with registration number NR 3245, loaded with assorted goods that had developed a mechanical fault.



Supt. Yussif said the accident vehicle has also been removed from the road and towed to the police station for further investigation.