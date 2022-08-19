54 trained doctors begin housemanhip

General News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: William Sarpong, Contributor

Fifty-four (54) trained medical doctors from the Family Health Medical School have been posted to various hospitals across the country to begin their mandatory two-year Housemanship.



The 54 medical doctors form part of the 454 doctors inducted by the Medical and Dental Council (MDC) from various institutions, to be recognized as professionals in their practice, in February this year.



Housemanship is an important aspect of Medical and Dental training, where the trainer acquires the most basic, but crucial, clinical skills to establish a foundation for building a career in the medical/dental profession.



Their duties include but are not limited to all professional duties assigned to them by the Consultant/Specialist or the Resident/Medical Officer of a team.



Additionally, they perform basic clinical roles such as prescribing medications, giving medical advice to patients, assisting in surgical operations, and other related services.



In the Greater Accra Region, twenty-one (21) newly qualified doctors from Family Health Medical School were posted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, eleven (11) to the 37 Military Hospital, four (4) to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and two (2) to Tema General Hospital.



Koforidua Government Hospital in the Eastern Region had five (5) doctors; Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region also had four (4) doctors, and the Bono Region had three (3) doctors posted to the Bono Regional Hospital.



Kumasi South Hospital in the Ashanti Region had two (2) doctors, while the Central Regional Hospital and Ho Teaching Hospital had a doctor each.

Family Health Medical School is Ghana’s Premier Private Medical School, which provides student-centered learning strategies that promote smart learning among students.



The School offers a six-year Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) program for SSCE and ‘A’ Level candidates, and a four-and-a-half-year Bachelor of Surgery (MB ChB) Graduate Entry Medical Programme (GEMP) for first degree holders in science-related disciplines.