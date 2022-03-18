54 houses destroyed in Janga - MCE confirms

Regional News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Correspondence from Correspondence from North-East Region



Following the heavy downpour on Sunday, 13 March 2022 at Janga in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region, 54 houses have been confirmed destroyed rendering many of the inhabitants homeless after the disaster.



Some of the residents have started rehabilitating their ripped-off houses after the heavy downpour while others are appealing to the government to come to their rescue with roofing materials and cement.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, the Municipal Chief Executive for West Mamprusi Municipality, Issahak Arimeyaw Basintale Somo Lucky has confirmed that 54 houses including schools have been ripped off with some completely brought down.



"So far I can confirm that about 54 houses have been affected. As Municipal Assembly, we will have to look at how best through other agencies we can support them. We will also look through the NADMO team to see how immediately what we can do to support the people have been dispersed," he confirmed.



The MCE visited the community with the NADMO team to ascertain the situation on the ground.



He revealed to GhanaWeb that measures are underway by the Assembly to come to the aid of the victims with the little they can, but he is appealing to the government, NGOs, benevolent organizations, and philanthropists to support the people of Janga to get their houses rehabilitated before the rains set in.



"I want to use the opportunity to appeal to all philanthropists, NGOs, Government agencies, benevolent societies to come to the aid of Janga," the MCE appealed.



