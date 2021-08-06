53 have died from coronavirus, active cases now 240 in the Bono Region - Directorate

Regional News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Bono Regional Health Director, Dr. Prince Quarshie, has raised concerns over the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in the region.



The medical doctor told 'Nyankonton Mu Nsem' on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the cases dropped significantly between March and April this year.



But it has sharply risen to 1,748 cases with 240 active cases.



He explained that a total of 53 persons have died from the virus in the region.



He warned residents to adhere to safety protocols to curtail the spread of the virus.



He said residents had in the past observed the safety protocols but over the past three months, the situation has changed, creating a hotspot for the country.



He added that the Sunyani Municipal is the area with the worst cases.