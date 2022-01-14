520 medical lenses distributed to persons with sight problems in Dormaa West

Health News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Five hundred and twenty medical lenses and spectacles were given free-of-charge to persons who had sight problems at a screening that took place between December 23-24, 2021 in the Dormaa West Constituency.



In addition, 70 of the beneficiaries diagnosed with different medical conditions would undergo surgery to be paid by Mr Vincent Oppong, the Member of Parliament for the constituency.



More than 1,200 residents went through the two-day health screening and treatment organized by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP.



The services included testing blood sugar levels, eye screening, ear and dental services.



Mr Oppong told the beneficiaries that the health of his constituents mattered to him and that he would carry out similar exercises from time to time.



He said his Health Fund paid GH45,000 for the health screening exercise and thanked the people for turning up in their numbers.



For their part, the constituents commended the Dormaa West MP for attending to their health needs.