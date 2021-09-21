52-year-old man hangs himself at Akyem Achiase

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 September 2021

A 52-year-old father of four children has taken his life by hanging himself after his wife divorced him.



According to reports available to GhanaWeb, the lifeless body of Francis Akwasi Kumi, a driver, was found in his room at Akyem Achiase in the Eastern region.



The deceased’s sister and brother-in-law brought him to live with them following his ill-health after his wife, Akosua Oburaa, packed out of their matrimonial home.



The late Kumi’s brother-in-law, Stephen Kwaku Ofori, popularly called 'Agya Ofori', narrated in an interview with GhanaWeb that, the family discovered the horrible spectacle a day after he went missing.



“At a quarter to twelve midnight, I woke up to discover that he wasn’t in the room. I checked the whole compound but could not find him so I thought he had gone to the washroom. I asked my wife (deceased’s sister) but she also denied knowing his whereabouts,” narrated Agya Ofori.



According to him, searches were similarly made at Mr. Kumi’s residence the following day but to no avail.



Later that day, however, a group of children disclosed that they had sighted a man 'standing' in a room in the house which turned out to be the deceased.



“Around 2pm later that day, I was informed that some children had notified the family that they had seen a man standing in a room in the deceased’s family house. We went in to check and realized that it was Kumi,” he narrated.



Giving further details on what resulted in the breakdown of the marriage between the deceased and his wife, Stephen Ofori revealed that Kumi’s wife allegedly divorced him after he lost his job and was also developed recurrent waist pains.



Meanwhile, the eldest son of the deceased, Raphael Kumi, expressed regret at the death of his father, adding that the family could not fathom what has happened.



He dismissed assertions that his father took his life over the divorce and attributed his actions to the 'troubles' he might have been going through.