52-year-old gold dealer murdered by armed robbers

A 52-year-old gold buyer at Saaman, near Wassa Akropong in the Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region, has been shot dead by a gang of armed robbers, Dailyguide.com reports.



The deceased identified as Issah Imoro, who had closed from work is said to have been attacked by the armed robbers at his house after he packed his vehicle on Saturday, August 27, 2022.



The armed robbers attacked him and asked for his bag which contained an undisclosed amount, shot at him after he screamed, and rushed to a nearby bush.



The gold dealer is reported to have died instantly.



Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Amenfi East, Frederick Korankye confirming this to DailyGuide said he received a call from the police that the man had been shot dead at about 10pm on that day, however he suspects that some 'macho' men who have been used to protect illegal mining sites are behind it.



“The police command has started investigations. We have retrieved information about the possible whereabouts of the armed robbers, and we are sure the police will soon arrest them,” he said.



“We suspect that these armed macho men are behind these robberies. We have managed to retrieve some of the guns from them, but most of them still have the guns,” he added.



