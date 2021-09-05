52-year-old farmer allegedly impregnates widow, defiles three sisters

Crime & Punishment of Sunday, 5 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 52-year-old farmer, Abdul Samed Fuseini is currently standing trial in a Walewale District Court for allegedly impregnating a widow and defiling three underage sisters.



According to a Police statement, the accused is facing five charges of rape, incest and defilement.



The accused who is said to be a native of Tamplungu near Walewale in the North-East Region allegedly abused the girls when their father, the suspect’s senior brother passed away back in 2015.



He is then said to have taken guardianship of his brother's children and has over the period meted out abuse to the widow and girls.



Read the statement below:



