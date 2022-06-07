51-year-old entrepreneur becomes New Juaben Manhene

General News of Tuesday, 7 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

51-year-old Odehyie Kwadwo Yeboah Gyamfi has been outdoored to succeed the late Daasebre Prof. Emeritus Oti Boateng as Omanhene of New Juaben Traditional Area.



The colourful traditional ceremony held on Monday, June 6, 2022 at the forecourt of the Yiadom Hwedie Palace in Koforidua was chaired by Juabenhene Nana Otuo Siribuor.



Odehyie Kwadwo Yeboah Gyamfi was unanimously elected by the Kingmakers from among four candidates presented by the royal family to ascend the stool.



He subsequently received overwhelming endorsement by all divisional and sub-chiefs in the new Juaben traditional area to be enstooled as Omanhene .



Juabenhene Nana Otuo Siribuor congratulated Odehyie Kwadwo Yeboah Gyamfi and thanked all the Kingmakers and sub-chiefs in the Juaben Traditional area for making the process very peaceful and successful.



He advised the sub-chiefs to continuously unite and support the new Omanhene to bring honour and glory to the stool and facilitate development.



He said Odehyie Kwadwo Yeboah Gyamfi, will be taken to old Juaben for intensive cultural and traditional tutelage to empower him to become a great chief.



Present at the ceremony were all sub-chiefs, Ahenenananom (prince and princesses) , Adehyie (royals), the Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong, Member of Parliament for New Juaben North, Nana Adjei Boateng ,MCE for New Juaben South Ike Appaw Gyasi and other subjects of New Juaben.



Odehyie Kwadwo Yeboah Gyamfi was carried shoulder-high through the principal streets of New Juaben as tradition demands.



Profile of the new Omanhene



Odehyie Kwadwo Yeboah Gyamfi was born on 1st March , 1971 to Nana Kumnipa IV ( Kwahu Tweneasehene) and Obaapanin Akua Sarah of the ruling Oyoko Royal clan of New Juaben.



He is the eighth born of the mother’s eleventh children.



He had his primary school education at Madonna International School in Koforidua where he sat for and passed common entrance examination in 1984.



In that same year he enrolled at St. Peters Secondary school in Nkwantia for his secondary education. In 1989, he sat for and passed the Ordinary Level Exams with distinction.



He subsequently gain admission to the New Juaben Secondary School , Koforidua for his sixth Form course between 1989 to 1991. He successfully passed the Advanced Level Examination in 1991.



Immediately after completing his A Level Course , Odehyie Gyamfi traveled to Germany and he obtained admission to the prestigious Block House College in Humburg , Germany to pursue a course in Hotel Management in 1992.



He excelled in the courses such that immediately upon completion he was offered employment as the Food and Beverage Manager at the prestigious Elyse Hotel ( Block House) Hamburg, Germany.



He occupied this position until 2011 and during that period he was also assigned to Block House Restaurant in Berlin also as a Food and Beverage Manager.



His duty included but not limited to, creating and designing food and drinks menus, maintaining food and drink inventory, planning forecasting and executing food and beverage orders, processing, custom complaints, planning alternative recipes for customers with special dietary needs, and adhering to food, health and safety standards.



After working for close to sixteen years, Odehyie Gyamfi decided to pursue more academic excellence and this led him to pursue professional certification in Logistics and Building Services.



On completion in 2014, he set up his own company, John Gyamfi Entumpelung Gartenarbeit – Gebaudeservice which is headquartered in Germany and with a branch in Accra – Ghana.



As the Chief Executive Officer of the company, he has oversight supervision over 30 workers and 5 trainees.



The company undertakes activities in Business Segment Design Engineering , Facility Management, Building Servicing as well as Security Services.



In 2019, Odehyie Kwadwo Yeboah Gyamfi decided to broaden his scope of business and ventured into farming and together with a group of friends established a poultry farm in Ghana known as P89 in Winneba which has grown to become one of the largest poultry farms in Ghana.



Odehyie John Kwadwo Yeboah Gyamfi is married to Akosua Asiedua and had 7 children.