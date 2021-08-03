$50million generated so far for National Cathedral project

General News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

An amount of Fifty Million dollars has been generated so far for the National Cathedral project, Rev Ameyaw Ebenezer Saka, Head of the Church Relations with the National Cathedral project, has revealed.



The target is to raise One Hundred Million Dollars.



Speaking in an interview with Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take on 3FM Monday, August 2, he encouraged the general public to keep sending their voluntary contributions in order to ensure smooth completion of the project.



Rev Saka further stated that the national cathedral is going to give the tourism sector in Ghana a facelift and also create jobs for Ghanaians.



“This is going to bring huge tourism in this country, a lot of people are going to get jobs and we will see tourism having a facelift,”



Asked how much has been budgeted for the entire project, he answered “On the onset before the Biblical Garden and the Bible Museum, it was pegged at a hundred million dollars, now that it has been added it will be a bit higher. I can’t tell you exactly but it will be a bit higher than the hundred million dollars.



“How much it has come in? Thank God we have gotten a seed amount from the state and also with the various fundraising we held in Accra in December 2018, in Washington in 2019 and also in Kumasi in January 2020, we have had a quiet amount of money.



“I think that about half of the hundred million.”



He added, “The requested voluntary contributions are very important because we want to have the ordinary Ghanaian to own this project, ordinary Christian to own this project so your contributions come in to help facilitate the project.”



Last Friday, July 29 when the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta was presenting the mid-year budget review, he said the government was going to launch an initiative where Ghanaians will have the opportunity to donate GHS100 a month to support the construction of the Cathedral.



The initiative is christened ‘Ketoa Biaa Nsua’ to wit, no amount is too small.



“It is under this initiative that the government will appeal to Ghanaians to donate a sum of GHS100 every month to support its course.



“…this state and church partnership envisaged by the president to develop the National Cathedral is on course. An initiative; the GHC100 a month also dubbed ‘Ketoa Biaa Nsua’ will be launched by the trustees of the National Cathedral on August 12, 2021, to give as many Ghanaians as possible the opportunity to be part of the history of the National Cathedral,” he said.