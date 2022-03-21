50-year-old man missing in Kula, family appeals for support

Regional News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: Adam Sahanaa

Correspondence from the Northern Region





A man believed to be in his fifties, and unstable mentally has been reported missing in Kulaa, a suburb of Tamale Metropolis



Reports gathered by GhanaWeb has it that the 50 years old man, named Mahamadu Fuseini, left from a treatment centre at Gbanyamni in the same Municipality.



The man is said to be a resident of the Community and is currently being treated mentally.



Speaking to GhanaWeb, the family appealed to the general public to assist in locating him.



According to them, the man was last seen on Thursday, March 17, 2022, boarding "Yellow Yellow" to Tamale township.



The family believes he will be around Tamale and urged the public to help find him.



"We are appealing to the general public to help us in finding him," the family said



"He is believed to be around the Tamale township and surrounding villages or communities" GhananWeb is told.



They said if anyone who finds him or has any information about him can contact the family or send him to any radio station in the metropolis.



"Please if you find him or have any information about him, Please call Kanvilli-Kukuo Naa on 0249571927 or Mohammed Abdul Dahim-Broadcast Journalist at Radio Tamale on 0246481260," the family said.