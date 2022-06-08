50-year-old man kills girlfriend over GH¢1,500

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Man shoots girlfriend for allegedly stealing GH¢1,500 from him



Police on a manhunt for man who killed girlfriend over GH¢1,500



Police commence investigation into the killing of a woman by her lover in Dzodze



A 50-year-old man has reportedly killed his girlfriend, who he accused of stealing his GH¢1,500, in Dzodze, the district capital of the Ketu North Municipality in the Volta Region.



According to reports, the man shot his girlfriend as they were having an altercation over the said amount on Monday, June 6, 2022, gbcghanaonline.com reports.



Speaking in an interview on GBC News, the Dzodze District Police Commander, Superintendent Christian Dogbatse, who confirmed the incident, said that the police are investigating the matter.



He noted that the suspect was, however, nowhere to be found and the police are doing all they can to arrest him.



“(The) suspect is currently on the run and investigations are underway to arrest him,” Superintendent Dogbatse is quoted to have said on GBC News.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:



